Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan here and sought her intervention in the issue of IT Department raids against two media groups.

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids against Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar in multiple cities on the charge of tax evasion.

Seeking the Governor's intervention, the delegation led by Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ram Govind Chowdhury said it was an attack on the freedom of the press.

They also alleged that the BJP government was committing atrocities on SP workers and complained about the “misuse” of government machinery in the panchyat elections, a party release said.

The memorandum also mentioned that despite poor health, party leader Azam Khan was kept in a Sitapur jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)