New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A 31-year-old ITBP constable on Friday allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon at the Karol Bagh police station in central Delhi, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

“On Friday, Kumar, along with other personnel, came to the Karol Bagh police station for arrangement of duty. After performing the duty, Kumar was waiting for his bus in Karol Bagh police station. Meanwhile, he fired at himself with his INSAS rifle,” said Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said.

Kumar had joined as constable in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 12, 2009, police said.

