Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) ITBP Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen on Wednesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and the two discussed the accident in Chandanwari that claimed lives of seven border police personnel.

"The DG ITBP and the Lt Governor discussed the treatment and medical support being provided to the ITBP personnel injured in the bus accident near Chandanwari on August 16," an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Female Teacher Burnt Alive at Raisar Village, Dies in Jaipur Hospital.

Those critically injured will be airlifted to AIIMS trauma centre for advanced treatment, the LG was informed.

The Lt Governor had visited the Army Hospital Srinagar on Tuesday to enquire about the well-being of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel injured in the tragic road accident.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Calls on PM Narendra Modi, Deliberates Key TN Issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)