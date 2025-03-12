Raipur, Mar 12 (PTI) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and state police on Wednesday apprehended an alleged Naxal overground worker from the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

A joint team of the ITBP 27th Battalion and district police arrested Mohan Gawde (34), a resident of Kanker district, they said.

Gawde was an overground worker (OGW) for the Maoists who helped them in logistics supply and collection of illegal levy from local operators, the officials alleged.

Addressing a press conference, ITBP Commandant (27th Battalion) Vivek Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police Y P Singh said the security forces are working to ensure that the area bordering Maharashtra remains free from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities.

