Imphal, Mar 26 (PTI) The ITLF asked members of the Kuki-Zo community to "abstain from contesting" in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

In a statement, the Churachandpur district-based organisation, however, told the members of the community to vote in the Lok Sabha polls.

"We advise our community members to exercise their right by voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, but abstain from contesting in the Outer Manipur seat," said the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) in the statement issued on Monday.

It said that the decision was taken following consultation with constituent tribes.

The Congress has fielded Alfred Kanngam S Arthur as its candidate, while the Naga Peoples's Front has nominated Kachui Timothy Zimik in the seat, reserved for ST. Both of them belong to the Tangkhul Naga community.

The Outer Manipur seat will vote in two phases, on April 19 and 26.

