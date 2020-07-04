Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Saturday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for announcing that state's unemployment rate for June stands at 6.5 per cent and said that it is a "big lie".

"There is no one better than Mamata Banerjee in giving false figures. While the state is facing the highest unemployment, she is writing that West Bengal's unemployment rate is just 6.5 per cent. It is a big lie," Sinha said.

"This clearly shows how much false propaganda she is spreading. But what is the reality, what is the truth? Every day, people of West Bengal are saying it and unemployed youth of Bengal are facing it," he added.

Sinha further stated that more than 22 lakh migrant workers from West Bengal have gone to other states to find employment as they did not find any job in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee wrote, "We have implemented a robust economic strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the devastation caused by Amphan. Proof lies in West Bengal's unemployment rate for the month of June 2020 which stands at 6.5 per cent, far better than that of India at 11 per cent, Uttar Pradesh at 9.6 per cent and Haryana at 33.6 per cent, as per CMIE".

According to data released by CMIE, India's unemployment rate was 11 per cent, down from 23.5 per cent in May, as economic activities resumed after lockdown restrictions were relaxed. (ANI)

