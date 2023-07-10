Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 10 (ANI): In the tranquil village of Munad Gufan, nestled in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, a brilliant mind has emerged to captivate the world with his extraordinary talent.

Momin Ishaq Teli, a remarkable 12-year-old boy and a third-grade student, has become a symbol of ingenuity and inspiration, achieving what many adults can only dream of - two groundbreaking inventions that have left the world in awe.

Momin's latest creation, a versatile multitasking machine capable of performing a multitude of tasks simultaneously, follows his previous triumph in designing a cost-effective egg incubator. With a passion for innovation and a determined spirit, this young prodigy has taken the world by storm.

The multitasking machine, which Momin spent five months meticulously developing, is a testament to his ingenuity and problem-solving abilities. Designed to be useful in all temperatures, the machine is capable of functioning as a freezer, cooler, room warmer, and refrigerator, providing an all-in-one solution to various needs.

Remarkably, the young inventor has also incorporated solar energy into his creation, ensuring functionality even during power outages. Momin's multitasking machine features a scroll bar that can be adjusted to the desired temperature, providing users with precise control over its operations. By setting the scroll bar to the maximum, the machine can freeze products to -15°C, effectively preserving their freshness.

With a capacity to hold up to 7 kilograms of meat, cold beverages, and various other items, Momin's invention has proven its effectiveness. During the festive occasion of Eid ul Adha, the multitasking machine flawlessly preserved the meat, keeping it fresh and free from spoilage.

t has become an essential tool for the community, catering to their diverse needs and serving as a testament to Momin's innovation.

One of the machine's standout features is the integration of both hot and cold air conditioning units on its backside, providing unparalleled convenience to users. Momin's attention to detail and consideration for users' needs have made his creation not just an invention, but a practical solution that could revolutionize the way people approach everyday tasks.

The proud father of this young genius, Mohd Ishaq, expressed his admiration for Momin's innovation, hoping that authorities would recognize his son's remarkable achievements. Mohd Ishaq acknowledged the tremendous effort Momin put into creating the multitasking machine, including procuring parts from other states.

He emphasized that the machine's ability to fulfil multiple purposes could mark a breakthrough for individuals seeking efficiency and versatility in a single device.

Momin's prior invention, the cost-effective egg incubator, had already garnered praise from various quarters, including the Deputy Commissioner of Kulgam, who honoured the young innovator with a cash award of Rs 20,000.

The recognition received further bolstered Momin's confidence and encouraged him to pursue even greater heights in his future endeavours. (ANI)

