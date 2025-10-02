Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): 137 Battalion of the CRPF organised a blood donation camp at its Transit Camp in Omara Morh to bolster blood supplies at the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Udhampur.

137 BN Commandant Manoj Kumar told ANI that this camp is dedicated to the life lost in Cloudburst, land erosion and Landslides.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries.

Commandant 137 BN Udhampur said, "As directed by the CRPF Directorate General, a blood camp was organised in which 26 CRPF personnel from our 137th Battalion donated blood on the occasion of Navratri.

"We want to convey the message that last month there was a significant loss of life due to cloudbursts, land erosion, landslides, and shooting stones. Many people who are ill will be able to receive assistance in hospitals," he added.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary, Says 'Will Keep Following Bapu's Path in Our Quest To Build a Viksit Bharat'.

Earlier, on September 30, the Indian Army's Romeo Force organised an interaction meet with ex-servicemen in Tota Gali, Poonch. The event also featured a medical camp aimed at addressing the health needs of the retired personnel.

Mohd Iqlakh Khan, Retired Honorary Captain and President of the Ex-servicemen league, expressed his happiness with the conduct of the event and the Army's efforts to listen to the grievances of the ex-servicemen.

"Today, we came to Tota Gali to participate in a rally organised by the Indian Army, and it was great that they remembered us. We are very grateful to these people for inviting us... During the visit, they explained some documents and listened to people's problems. Some of them were resolved in a timely manner. They also arranged a medical camp there. Food was also provided..." Khan told ANI.

The ex-serviceman added that all the needs of those present at the event were fulfilled. "I am deeply grateful to all those who took the precious time to invite us and provide us with everything we needed. They organised a medical camp for us and fulfilled all our needs, addressing both minor and major problems. We are deeply grateful for this..." he told ANI.

This interaction comes amid a series of initiatives by the Indian Army to strengthen ties with veterans and showcase its technological advancements. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)