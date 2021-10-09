Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): Two Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were injured in a terrorist attack on a police party at Manzgam village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

Earlier on Thursday, a principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Also on Tuesday, three civilians including a street hawker and a businessman were shot dead by terrorists in separate incidents in a single day in the union territory. (ANI)

