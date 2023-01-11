Kupwara, January 11: Three Indian Army personnel were killed in an accident while conducting a regular operational task in the forward area of Machhal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Wednesday. Indian Army Officer, Two Jawans Die After Slipping Into Deep Gorge Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Army, the incident took place after a vehicle carrying one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and two Other Ranks (OR) officers fell into a deep gorge after skidding off the snow-laden track. The Chinar corps of the Army, in a tweet, said the mortal remains of the soldiers have been retrieved. Army to Get Made-In-India HELINA Anti-Tank Missile, VSHORAD Missile System.

"Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow. @NorthernComd_IA" the Chinar Corps tweeted. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)