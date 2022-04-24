Jammu, Apr 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) for the development of ropeway networks, as an alternate solution of mobility, to improve connectivity to remote habitations on higher reaches.

The MoU was signed between Regional Officer, National Highway Authority of India, J-K, Rohin Gupta and Development Commissioner (Works), Public Works Department (Roads and Buildings) J-K, Manzoor Hussain, at Raj Bhavan here, in the presence of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, an official spokesman said.

Terming this much-awaited project as a potential solution to the existing mobility problem besides promoting tourism, Sinha said in the long run, this sustainable and environment-friendly transport system will play a significant role in decongesting the urban spaces.

He expressed gratitude to the central government and said as future mobility medium, the proposed ropeway project will bring economic prosperity to inaccessible hilly areas.

“It is a significant step in the direction of developing a comprehensive ropeway network to benefit all sections of the population living in remote and difficult geographical conditions of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

Terming connectivity as top priority to increase production, trade and to improve the quality of life of people, the Lt Governor reiterated the unwavering commitment of the UT administration towards the rapid socio-economic development of the people living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

