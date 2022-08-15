Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday awarded the Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service to five police officers including three Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) on the occasion of Independence Day.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service have been conferred upon SSPs Zubair Ahmad Khan, Ramesh Kumar Angral and Mumtaz Ahmed, Inspector Showkat Ahmad Zargar and ASI Sunil Jalla.

Apart from this, 156 police personnel have been conferred with the Gallantry Medals.

"Jammu and Kashmir UT administration has announced Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service. 156 Police personnel have been conferred with the Gallantry Medals and five officers have been awarded Meritorious Service Medals," police said in a tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. "He has thanked Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for recognising the professionalism and dedication of JKP officers and Jawans," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

According to a list released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, as many as 347 police personnel were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) ahead of the celebration of the 76th Independence Day on Monday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by DGP Dilbagh Singh, has been awarded the maximum number of medals, 108 among all the states and Union Territories.

J-K was followed by Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh which were awarded with 42 and 15 medals respectively.

DG Kuldiep Singh-led Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been awarded the gallantry medals, 109, which is the most among the armed police forces and other security forces.

Border Security Force stood next in the medal tally with 19 gallantry medals.

"Among the majority of the 347 Gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region," said the Ministry.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have conducted numerous counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir neutralising a number of terrorists.

Among the J-K Police personnel who have been awarded the medal include Jatinder Singh, Faiz Mohd, Ghulam Rasool Bhat, and Allah Din Khatana for the counter-terrorism operation conducted on March 23 last year in the Shopian district. The terrorists were neutralised in the operation.

According to the Ministry, a total of 87 police personnel have been awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list with six medals, followed by Madhya Pradesh with four, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu shared the third spot with three medals each.

As many as 648 police personnel have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service with Uttar Pradesh topping the list (72). Maharashtra became the second highest on the list with 39 medals while Tamil Nadu and West Bengal were awarded 24 medals each.

A total of 1,082 police personnel have been awarded on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

