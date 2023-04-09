Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): All of 10, young Momin Ishaq has come up with a piece of innovation that could potentially make poultry business cheaper in the foreseeable future.

A resident of Munad Guffan village in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, Momin has designed a low-cost egg incubator after a sincere and dedicated effort over two years.

Currently studying in the second grade of a government high school in Munad, the 10-year-old has come up with an egg incubator, which is both economical and efficient.

His innovation aims to support the local poultry business and small-scale farmers by providing a regulated environment for hatching eggs. Momin's interest in creating an incubator was sparked by his fascination with the abundance of coloured chicks in the market.

He had been rearing Desi chickens, but they were not hatching eggs. He then set out to develop a low-cost egg incubator that took approximately two years to complete.

Speaking to ANI, Momin said, "I was rearing desi (broiler) chickens but they weren't hatching eggs. Hence I worked on creating a low-cost egg incubator for about two years and eventually came up with it. An incubator is usually large in size, enabling hens to hatch eggs besides maintaining a suitable temperature for chicks to brood."

Calling late former President and India's 'Missile Man', Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, his idol, young Momin said he has already set sights on designing more innovative devices so that not just his village but the entire country can take pride in his achievements.

His father, Mohd Ishaq Teli, said even at such a young age, his son worked hard on designing the low-cost egg incubator.

"Though a daily wage earner, I saved up enough to purchase an inverter battery, which helped my son keep his dream project alive. I am delighted and glad that my son could accomplish what he set out to," said the 10-year-old's father.

"We need to extend every possible support to our children who aspire to be achievers or do something good for the society," added Mohd Ishaq Teli. (ANI)

