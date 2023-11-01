Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 1 (ANI): "DALPARI", an advanced life support ambulance boat, was launched in the Dal Lake Srinagar to cater to medical emergencies.

This initiative by the Borderless World Foundation NGO aims to provide immediate medical assistance to residents and tourists in and around the Dal Lake area. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by well-trained paramedics, DALPARI ensures that critical patients receive timely and efficient medical care.

The ambulance is equipped with life-saving equipment such as cardiac monitors, defibrillators, oxygen support, and various medications to handle emergencies effectively. Its staff is trained in emergency medical services, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other life-saving techniques.

The administration authorities aim to reduce response time in medical emergencies, especially in remote areas around Dal Lake. This initiative not only benefits the residents but also provides a sense of security to tourists visiting the area.

Dalpari operates round the clock, ensuring that medical assistance is available at any time of the day or night. Its presence in Dal Lake helps overcome the challenges posed by congested and narrow roads, enabling faster access to medical services. (ANI)

