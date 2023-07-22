Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a specialized unit to check the rising menace of drugs, recovered a huge quantity of poppy straw worth lakhs of rupees, police said

According to a spokesperson, the ANTF had received a tip-off that a drug peddler identified as one Tariq Ahmed Malla had concealed a large quantity of poppy straw in his house in Mohanpora Budgam and would attempt to smuggle it.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 02/2023 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station ANTF Srinagar.On receipt of this information, the ANTF team immediately along with a team of local police under the close supervision of SSP ANTF J&K swung into action and on July 20 raided Malla's house in collaboration with the concerned executive magistrate.

During a search, the ANTF team recovered a huge quantity of poppy straw concealed in polyethylene bags under the tin roof of Malla's house.

Locals hailed the efforts of ANTF Kashmir and showed their willingness to support the police to eradicate the menace of drugs from society.

Anti-Narcotics Task Force Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to the public to share information regarding such drug dealers active in their respective areas so that appropriate action as warranted under the law is taken against such drug peddlers so that this menace is uprooted from society. (ANI)

