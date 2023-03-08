Pulwama, March 8: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel of 110 BN on Wednesday celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, in the Letpora area in South Kashmir's Pulwama. The jawans smeared colours on each other and danced to the Holi. CRPF personnel from all regions celebrated this festival as in forces no festival celebration was organised on the regional bases.

The Holi festival also marks the arrival of the spring season, and Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. While talking to ANI, Manish Yadav (CRPF officer) said that this festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the enemy also becomes a friend. They celebrate Holi together.

"We are in Pulwama, and the incident occurred at the same place where many jawans lost their lives in 2019. The jawans are far from their families, so we celebrate the festival with the same enthusiasm as others all over the country. We are celebrating it like family so that jawans are away from stress," he said.

He also further said that the local Kashmiris participated in the Holika Dahan on Tuesday night and celebrated Holi with the jawans. He also wished the whole country on the occasion of Holi, especially Kashmiri, with messages of happiness and brotherhood.

The jawans are out of their homes to serve the nation and the unit is the home for these jawans and officers. They celebrate all the festivals together in the unit to give a message of peace and love to the country's people.

The Son of a CRPF officer named Shresth shared his experience on Holi with the battalion. He said that the whole battalion shared the festival like a family; it was the same as his native place.

On asking about Kashmir, he said, "Kashmir is very beautiful and I enjoyed playing with the battalion. I keep on changing locations with my father, but this place is the most beautiful."

While asking about the celebration, Yogesh Purohit, Commandant at 110 BN CRPF, said they celebrate the festival altogether so that Jawans don't feel alone in such situations when the whole country is happy and joy.

"We provide all the facilities to jawans on the occasion of Holi like a family. Holi is the festival of peace and brotherhood, and Jawans and locals celebrate with brotherhood. The situation in Kashmir is normal, and there is good coordination between the jawans' and the local Kashmiris. Locals supported us and celebrated Holi with us with great joy and happiness," he added.

Holi in Pulwama

The jawans enjoy this day of holi with the unit, which gives them the joy of the festival which they miss on this day at home. The locals also took part in this celebration to support the CRPF forces. This Battalion is situated at the same place where the Pulwama attack occurred in 2019. Many CRPF personnel lost their lives during the incident, but now locals and CRPF celebrate holi in the same area to encourage the forces who are away from their homes.