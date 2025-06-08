Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Balnoi Battalion of the Indian Army, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), conducted a ceremonial change of uniform on Sunday at the temple dedicated to Captain Satish Khera, commemorating his birth anniversary at the Khera Complex in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Captain Satish Khera made the supreme sacrifice on October 7, 1965, during the Battle of OP Hill in the Indo-Pak War. This key operation in Jammu and Kashmir aimed to capture a critical enemy observation post. Captain Khera led the charge with fearless leadership, turning the tide of battle through his courage and determination.

His legacy lives on through the ceremonial observance at the Khera Complex, where soldiers gather each year to honour his memory and unmatched valour. The uniform change ceremony reflects the deep respect and remembrance held by the forces and continues to uphold the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army.

The Balnoi Battalion proudly celebrated unmatched valour and leadership, paying heartfelt tribute to a hero who continues to inspire generations of warriors and upholding the highest traditions and ethos of the Indian Army. (ANI)

