Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Rajib Nunia, who lost his life while on duty along the International Border in Jammu's Akhnoor area.

In a post on X, Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu shared, "We pay solemn tribute to BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Rajib Nunia, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation on 27 August 2025 during operational deployment along the International Boundary in the Akhnoor area of District Jammu."

BSF said his courage and sacrifice will always be remembered and expressed condolences to his family.

"He attained martyrdom with unwavering courage, commitment, and dedication. His sacrifice will always be remembered and honoured. DG BSF and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family," the post read.

