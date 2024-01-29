New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around 8 locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the on-going investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of the Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The searches led to recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents, and "incriminating" documents, in addition to cash of over Rs 21 lakhs (approximately), it added.

The statement added that the instant case was registered on the basis of a reference received from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir against the then chairman; then MD, then directors of CVPPPL; a private company, and unknown others.

The CBI statement further added that it was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru Hydroelectric Project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

It was also alleged that though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tendering through e-tendering with reverse auction, after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented, and the decision of the 47th board meeting was reversed in the 48th board meeting, it added. (ANI)

