Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Jammu and Kashmir government and Centre together are working on the Narwal blast case and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself is monitoring the situation every day.

The Union Minister while speaking to ANI on Monday said that as far as the Narwal blast was concerned, the Jammu and Kashmir government and Central government will take action in coordination with each other.

He further stated that the Home Minister himself is monitoring the situation every day.

"Terrorists have shifted their focus from Kashmir to Jammu, that angle is also being looked into. For security purposes, these things are not discussed openly, this makes people think that no action is being taken," he added.

"I can assure that sufficient and decisive action is on the way," he added.

On the ongoing Bharat Jodo yatra, he said that the BJP respects the Democratic and constitutional rights in the Bharat Jodi Yatra.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi, Jitendra Singh said that the BJP also held three yatras in the past which includes the yatra led by Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on 11 May 1953. When he was arrested at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir and later died in mysterious circumstances in police custody.

"Second yatra was in 1992 by led Dr. Murli Manohar and Narendra Modi as Ekta Yatra, and the third was the Tiranga Yatra in 2011 led by Arun Jaitely and Sushma Swaraj which was not allowed in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP leaders were arrested and sent to Punjab," he added.

He further alleged that Congress had adopted the policy of oppression.

"The policy of oppression was adopted by the then Jammu and Kashmir government. Now, this is the first time that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has started, and the BJP Govt followed and respected the democratic bequest and constitutional legacy. The yatra went on unhindered in the country. Now the public will decide the fate of this yatra," he added.

Jitendra Singh talked to the media after the BJP State working committee meeting at Kathua. He has also attended the BJP working committee to chalk out the future plans of the party. (ANI)

