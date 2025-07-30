Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

CM Abdullah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. As part of his itinerary, he will visit the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar on Thursday afternoon.

The J-K Chief Minister arrived in Gujarat for a tourism fair, a step to attract a significant number of tourists from the state.

The Office of J-K CM posted on X, "During his visit to Gujarat for TTF, Ahmedabad, Chief Minister, along-with his Advisor @nasirsogami called on the Hon'ble CM of Gujarat @Bhupendrapbjp in Gandhinagar today. The meeting focused on deepening inter-state relations, promoting tourism and sharing best practices for inclusive development."

Speaking on his visit, CM Omar Abdullah said that there are three states, including Gujarat, from where the maximum number of tourists reach Jammu and Kashmir.

"If you look at the last 30-35 years, ever since tourism started, there are three states from where the maximum number of tourists reach J&K- Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. My team and I have come here for a tourism fair, to speak on behalf of J-K, hoping to see a good number of tourists from Gujarat very soon," he said.

Earlier in July, CM Abdullah visited West Bengal and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the tourism fair.

He attended a conference with CM Banerjee in Howrah, expressing gratitude for her empathetic stance during the state's trying times and sowing seeds for a promising partnership in trade, tourism, and industrialisation that could soon transform the scenic landscapes of J-K into a hotspot for West Bengal tourists.

He also expressed hope that the two states would work more closely in trade, industrialisation, and tourism, inviting her (Mamata Banerjee) to visit J-K.

Abudullah said, "I came here to thank her for all of this and invite her to Jammu and Kashmir. I have been her guest many times. We hope J&K and West Bengal work together more closely in trade, industrialisation and tourism."

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accepted the invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir after the upcoming Pooja festival.

CM Banerjee said, "I have accepted his invitation to visit J-K. After the Pooja festival, I will try to be there. We are ready to help Kashmir. Our tourists should visit Kashmir; there is nothing to be afraid of. The government should also ensure that all tourists are provided with security. It is a very important part of our nation, and it is very beautiful."

Expressing personal admiration for the region, Banerjee added, "I am a great fan of Kashmir. I love Kashmir, and it is my heart-pounding love for all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

She proposed enhanced cooperation in tourism, technical education, and industrial collaboration between the two states.

"We will walk together in the tourism and technical education department. I request that the industrialists and the tourism sector work together with the Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal governments so that they can visit our state, and we can visit theirs. There should also be some cultural exchange programs," she said. (ANI)

