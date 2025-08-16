Kishtwar, August 16: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the severely injured people in the flash flood triggered by a cloud burst in Kishtwar. The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures from the CM's Relief Fund.

The announcement came after CM Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. In a post on X, JK CMO said, "Chief Minister visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage and said the Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief. As a mark of solidarity and immediate succor, Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief from the CM's Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased. Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Kishtwar Cloudburst: Indian Army Leads Rescue Operations in Chasoti Village of Jammu and Kashmir After Flash Floods Kill at Least 60 People (See Pics and Videos).

Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures. Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures. Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures. Instructions were also issued for immediate restoration of the affected infrastructure in the area."

Earlier in the day, J-K CM met with the families affected by the flash flood due to a cloud burst in Chasoti village of Kishtwar district.

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Announces Compensation

CM Abdullah also reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations and received a detailed briefing from Army personnel. He used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the destruction and said immediate relief measures would be taken to support affected families. The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction on Thursday, killing at least 60 people. ‘I Was Trapped in Debris for 6 Hours’: 60 Dead as Rescue Operation Continues Days After Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar.

On Friday, Abdullah confirmed the deaths and said that the number of missing people was still being verified. "Around 60 bodies have been found. The number of missing persons is being assessed. After the rescue and relief operation concludes, we will inquire whether the Administration could have taken any preventive steps when the Met Department had issued a warning and also advised people not to venture out if not needed. The rescue operation by the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Administration is underway. Workers of different political parties are also working on the ground," Omar Abdullah told reporters.

