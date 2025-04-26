Srinagar, April 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday convened a meeting with tourism, travel, and trade stakeholders at SKICC, Srinagar to discuss the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Acccording to a press release, the meeting commenced with a minute of silence in memory of the victims, expressing solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

The press release noted that the interaction was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretaries of Industries & Commerce and Tourism, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, senior police officials, and other concerned officers. Abdullah strongly condemned the attack, expressing solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones. Pahalgam Terror Attack: All-Party Meet Convened by Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Begins in Srinagar To Discuss Fallout of Terrorists Attack.

As per a release, addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, "We collectively condemn the Pahalgam terror incident, mourn the loss of 26 innocent lives, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." He noted the pain of meeting the victims' families, many of whom were on their honeymoon or family vacation. The CM emphasized that the collective outrage and unity across the Valley send a powerful message to those who seek to sow fear and division.

According to the release, he noted the pain of meeting the victims' families--many of whom were visiting Kashmir on their honeymoon or family vacation. "As the Tourism Minister, I found meeting their families extremely difficult. I was at a loss for words," he added. As per the release, highlighting the collective outrage and unity across the Valley in the wake of the attack, Omar Abdullah said this unified response sends a powerful, silent message to those who seek to sow fear and division. Rahul Gandhi in J&K: Congress Leader Meets Victims Injured in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Likely To Hold Talks With LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah (See Pics and Video).

Abdullah praised the tourism stakeholders for prioritizing solidarity over financial losses, saying that discussions on economic impact could take place later. He lauded the local who lost his life while trying to save tourists, calling him a symbol of Kashmiri hospitality saying, "You've clearly said this act was not in our name--neither have we ever supported such violence, nor will we ever in the future." The Chief Minister assured that his government would consider constructive suggestions to prevent such incidents in the future. He also addressed concerns about harassment faced by Kashmiri students and traders outside Kashmir, stating that he had spoken to the Union Home Minister and other state CMs to ensure their safety.

The release noted that he also addressed concerns regarding harassment faced by Kashmiri students and traders outside Kashmir. He informed the gathering that he had "spoken directly with the Union Home Minister, who assured him of necessary protective measures. An advisory will be issued in this regard, and the Home Minister has also personally reached out to several state Chief Ministers." As per the release, he lauded the tourism and business stakeholders for not focusing on financial losses or seeking compensation, saying, "Business will come and go. Right now, our primary concern is to express our grief and stand in solidarity with those affected by this senseless attack."

He added that discussions on "economic impact can take place later, once the immediate pain of the tragedy has been addressed." As pre the release, speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani said, "This incident has shaken us to the core." He appreciated the people of Kashmir for rising in protest against the attack and sending a clear message across the country and the world that "this act has no place in our society or our religion."

According to the release, earlier, stakeholders from the tourism sector unanimously condemned the attack, calling it a "murder of humanity." They emphasised that the Valley is in deep mourning and that commercial concerns are secondary at this time. According to the release, they suggested the Establishment of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) at key tourist destinations and countering misinformation and biased media narratives.

As per the release, the Chairman of Raja & Rani Tour and Travels informed the gathering that the Maharashtra Tour and Travel Operators' Association has pledged to adopt Syed Adil Hussain's family. The association will support the educational needs of his children and provide long-term assistance to his family. Furthermore, the association has decided that no tour bookings to Kashmir will be cancelled, in a strong show of support and solidarity.

