HBSE Class 10,12 Exam 2026 Timetable: Haryana Board To Release Date Sheet Soon at bseh.org.in; Know How To Download

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): To mark the beginning of the New Year 2026 on a positive note, the CRPF's 84 Battalion inaugurated an open-air gym at its tactical headquarters in Chanderkot, Commandant Ranbir Singh said here on Friday.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, the Commandant said the facility was inaugurated on the first day of the year as a symbol of renewed energy and commitment. He recalled that the area sustained extensive flood damage in August last year, after which personnel from the 84th Battalion worked together to rebuild the premises.

Also Read | Silver Rate Today, January 2, 2026: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities as White Metal Remains Steady After New Year.

CRPF 84 Battalion Commandant Ranbir Singh said, "...Today is the first day of the year, so to make a good start, we inaugurated an open-air gym at the tactical headquarters of the 84th Battalion here in Chanderkot. Last August, there was significant damage here due to the floods. The 84th Battalion team has rebuilt this site. The Chenab River is nearby, which provides a pleasant environment..."

"The team of the 84th Battalion has rebuilt this place after the devastation caused by floods. The Chenab River flows nearby, which provides a pleasant and refreshing environment," Ranbir Singh said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

The open-air gym has been set up to promote physical fitness and well-being among CRPF personnel. Officials said the initiative reflects the force's focus on morale, health and resilience, even in challenging terrain and conditions.

Meanwhile, On December 7, the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Doda achieved a major success in a coordinated search operation in the Bhalara Forest area under the jurisdiction of the Thathri Police Station, a release said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the SOG team of Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in the forested belt, which led to the recovery of one SLR Rifle, two Magazines and 22 Live rounds, it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)