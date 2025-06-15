Srinagar, Jun 15 (PTI) More than 1,000 cyclists participated in a cyclothon event for peace held along the banks of Dal Lake here on Sunday.

The event was flagged off by Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Satish Sharma, said an official spokesperson.

"The Cyclothon: Pedal for Peace was held in Srinagar, attracting over 1,000 cyclists from diverse age groups and backgrounds," he said.

The cyclothon began from the Police Golf Course and concluded at the Astro Turf Ground TRC, amid cheers, enthusiasm and a festive atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, Sharma said, "This cyclothon is more than just a sporting event. It is a symbolic journey towards a peaceful and united Jammu and Kashmir. It reflects the resilience and potential of our youth. Through events like this, we aim to channel their energy into constructive, nation-building activities."

"This event has affirmed our belief that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir are eager for positive engagement and want to be part of a peaceful and progressive journey," he added.

