Srinagar/Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 8 (ANI): Several groups held a demonstration in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, expressing concerns against the 'atrocities' against minorities, including Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protest was carried out by Minorities of Kashmir in Srinagar, and Sanatan Dharma Sabha held a demonstration in Poonch.

The Minorities of Kashmir also submitted a memorandum to the J-K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, for onward submission to concerned authorities calling for necessary action.

During the protest in Srinagar, social activist Anita Chandpuri said that the United Nations is "silent" on the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh, and stressed that they aim to take their voices globally.

"The Human Rights Commission is silent on the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. Where is UNO? We are not holding a strike against the LG administration or the government. We want our voices to reach PM Modi and UNO. We are going to hold a bigger procession across the country if the need arises," she said.

Social activist Chand Ji also voiced his protest and affirmed hope that the Indian government open their diplomatic channels with Bangladesh for the minorities there.

"We are protesting because we have experienced the same pain for the last 35 years. We hope the Indian government opens their diplomatic channels with Bangladesh and fulfil their duty towards the Bangladesh minorities," he said.

Meanwhile, the Sanatan Dharma Sabha in Poonch lodged a strong protest against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Hindus and Sikhs from Poonch participated in the protest, and the protesters also burnt an effigy of the Chief Adviser of the interim government in Bangladesh, Mohammad Yunus.

The protesters also appealed to the Indian government to intervene and stop the killing of Hindus and the destruction of Hindu properties and temples in Bangladesh.

Notably, there have been multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples.

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 on sedition charges led to heavy protests.

Another Hindu temple was allegedly set on fire in the outskirts of Dhaka. The Mahabhagya Lakshminarayan Mandir, at Dhor village, in the north of Dhaka, came under attack on late Friday night.

India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

India had urged Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression. (ANI)

