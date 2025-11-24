Devotees take part in the Vishal Nagar Kirtan in Poonch on the 350th Shaheedi Gurpurab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib (Photo/ANI)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A large number of devotees gathered in Poonch on Sunday to participate in the 'Vishal Nagar Kirtan' organised to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Gurpurab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib.

The religious procession witnessed enthusiastic participation from locals, community leaders and visiting pilgrims, reflecting the deep reverence held for the ninth Sikh Guru, whose teachings on sacrifice, compassion and righteousness continue to inspire generations.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on the eve of his Martyrdom Day and hailed his unparalleled sacrifice to protect righteousness, humanity and truth. In her message, the President said his life remains a guiding force for the nation.

She said his teachings inspire people to follow the path of justice and work for unity and harmony in the country.

"I pay my humble tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the occasion of his 350th Martyrdom Day. Guru Teg Bahadur Ji sacrificed his life to preserve the ideals of righteousness, humanity and truth. His valour, sacrifice and selfless service are a source of inspiration for everyone. His teachings inspire us to move forward on the path of justice with determination and courage. Let us adopt his values in our lives and work to strengthen harmony and unity in our country," she said.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, remembered as "Hind di Chadar," sacrificed his life in 1675 to uphold the right to freedom of belief. His martyrdom holds a significant place in India's socio-religious history, symbolising the protection of pluralism and the safeguarding of civil liberties. The state government said the observance aims to raise awareness of his teachings on compassion, equality, and resilience.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. To celebrate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared a public holiday on November 25 (Tuesday) to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, according to an official release. (ANI)

