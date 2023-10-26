Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh today visited forward areas in the Keran Sector of border district Kupwara in North Kashmir to assess the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) firsthand.

According to an official press release, DGP Dilbag Singh also visited 28 Div in Kupwara where he was briefed by the officers of the Army and Police regarding the border security scenario.

During his visit to the District Police Lines (DPL) in Kupwara, the DGP was received by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas, all the Gazetted Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the district.

The DGP paid his respects by laying a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial, honouring the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, said the release.

He was accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The DGP paid a visit to the headquarters of the 28 Division and engaged in a comprehensive briefing by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) regarding the overall security scenario along the LoC in Kupwara and Bandipur, said the release.

Notable successes in the battle against infiltrating terrorists and narco-terror smugglers were highlighted, underscoring the relentless efforts of the forces to keep the region safe.

The discussions also encompassed coordinated actions and specific logistical requirements crucial for ongoing operations, it said further.

The DGP lauded the combined efforts of the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in their joint fight against terrorism.

He said dedication and unity among the forces have played a pivotal role in significantly reducing the terrorism threat, bringing the region closer to lasting peace and stability.

As per the release, the DGP's visit to the Keran sector and Kupwara stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

The dedication and valour of the security forces and law enforcement agencies remain pivotal in safeguarding the borders and preserving the harmony of the region, it said.

Earlier, the DGP undertook a significant visit to the forward area in the Keran sector. The DGP's presence in this vital region allowed him to assess the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) firsthand.

Upon his arrival, the DGP was warmly received by the Commander of the 268 Brigade and the dedicated Commanding Officer of the unit stationed along the LoC. An in-depth briefing session was conducted to apprise the DGP of the current security scenario and the operational readiness of forces on the Indian side of the LoC, according to the release.

The DGP was deeply impressed and took the opportunity to commend and applaud the unwavering efforts of the Army personnel who stand as a bulwark, safeguarding the nation even in the face of challenging conditions.

Speaking to the media persons the DGP giving information about the ongoing encounter said that a joint operation by the Army and Police is underway. He said that the anti-infiltration grid is robust and because of this five infiltrating terrorists were neutralised today.

The DGP said that infiltration bids keep happening from Pakistan's side and it is being foiled by the Army, police and other agencies. He also said that there are a number of terror training camps and launching pads active across the border, adding that at least 16 launching pads are located opposite this division in PoK.

The official further said that inimical elements across the border are always waiting for the chance to infiltrate terrorists and do weapon & narco smuggling.

He said that joint efforts of the Police, Army and other agencies have successfully foiled many such attempts adding that today's operation is also one of the joint efforts of forces to foil the ill intentions of Pakistan and its agencies.

Replying to a query the DGP said that the number of terrorists (active in Jammu and Kashmir) is very low. He added that people believe in peace and development and are cooperating with the administration, stated the release. (ANI)

