Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Durga Battalion of the Indian Army's Poonch Brigade organized a girls hockey tournament in Poonch in connection with the 76th upcoming Poonch Link Up Day on November 22, 2023.

The tournament was held at the Sports Stadium in Poonch and saw the participation of various girls hockey teams from the region.

The tournament commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony, followed by a series of nail-biting matches. The girls displayed exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

The tournament culminated in the final hockey match, where two teams showcased their best performance. After an intense battle, one team emerged victorious, lifting the coveted trophy.

The girls hockey players expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army's Durga Battalion of the Poonch Brigade for organizing the tournament, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent and passion for hockey. (ANI)

