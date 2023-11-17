Basti, November 17: A revenue official has accused her colleague of attempting to rape and kill her at her government accommodation in the Sadar area here, police said on Friday. The woman posted as Naib Tehsildar, in her complaint, alleged that her colleague who is also a Naib Tehsildar forcibly entered her house on November 12 when she was alone, Additional SP Dipendra Nath Chowdhury said. She alleged that the officer slapped her, threw her on the floor and attempted rape and strangle her, he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Alcoholic Man Pawns His Wife During Gambling Session in Jhansi; Arrested

"When he saw me fainting, he went into the hall and I hid under the bed and later ran towards the door and closed it. I remained in the house for three days in fear and did not tell anybody. I took three days' leave and left for my parent's place and told them about the incident," the woman said in her complaint. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bites Off Wife’s Thumb During Heated Argument in Pilibhit, Booked

An FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit offences), 307 (attempt to murder) and 453 (trespassing) against the accused, the officer said. He said a probe is on in the matter and action will be taken accordingly.

