Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) A former legislator figured in the second list of 44 candidates released on Sunday by the BJP for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The list, which covered all 10 districts of the Jammu region, also included 14 women candidates, a party spokesperson said.

The maiden DDC polls, along with by-elections for panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs), are being held in eight phases in the UT, beginning November 8.

On Monday last, the BJP had released the first list of 72 candidates -- 35 candidates for the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir Valley.

Releasing the second list at the party headquarters here in the evening, the spokesperson said J-K BJP general secretary Devinder Kumar Manyal in consultation with party president Ravinder Raina and general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul finalised the names of the candidates.

The list included former MLA Shakti Raj Parihar who will be fighting the DDC polls from the Gundana constituency of Doda district, the spokesperson said.

These elections will be the first major political activity in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of the erstwhile state under Article 370 of the Constitution and split it into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

