Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): The farmers in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir are involved in an agricultural revolution as they have embraced mushroom cultivation, which is providing them with some remarkable results.

This year, more than 2,500 quintals of mushrooms have been produced by these mushroom farmers, bringing in a revenue of over Rs 3.15 crores and with the season continuing until March, even more earnings are expected from the cultivation.

Behind these impressive figures are the 1,220 mushroom growers, who have worked together to cultivate nearly one lakh bags of mushrooms.

Udhampur's Mushroom Development Officer, Vinod Gupta, shared that this year mushroom farming has expanded significantly and that the impressive income generated so far has already benefitted the farming community, which is now looking forward to even greater production and earnings as the season continues into March.

"In controlled units, mushroom cultivation can be done for the whole year. It generates more income if the cultivation is done off-season. Mushroom cultivation is a highly lucrative income-generating venture. All one needs is training and a bit of guidance for success. It is this easy accessibility that attracts numerous groups in agriculture," he added.

One of the most inspiring aspects is that it has empowered local women and elderly residents.

Savitri Devi, a mushroom farmer under the Umeed program from Gangera Village, has seen her life change through mushroom farming.

For three years now, she has been in the business of mushroom cultivation and attributed her success to the various schemes of the government that aimed at making women self-reliant.

"I am associated with a self-help group...I am thankful to the government for their support...Now, my husband and children are associated with mushroom farming. We make good profits through this," she said.

Another inspiring story comes from Bharat Bushan, a mushroom farmer from Rathain-B panchayat, who expressed his gratitude towards the government and the agriculture department for the support he has received. Bharat, who has become an advocate for mushroom farming, now encourages his fellow farmers to explore this lucrative venture, believing it offers a reliable way to earn a steady income.

The growing success of mushroom farming in Udhampur is a testament to the effectiveness of targeted agricultural initiatives that create sustainable income opportunities.

As the season progresses, the district is not only witnessing an increase in production but also anticipating a significant boost in monetary returns for its farming community. (ANI)

