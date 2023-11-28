Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): The fifth edition of 'Back to Village', a government-sponsored mega-public outreach programme, concluded peacefully in the 152 panchayats of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the event, government officers visited the villages and listened to the grievances of the villagers at their doorstep.

During the B2V5 programme, villages presented a festive look amid huge public participation.

The visiting officers and Panchayat Prabharis were overwhelmingly welcomed by people upon reaching their allotted panchayats, as the programme witnessed huge participation from people from all walks of life across the district.

All the Prabharis (caretaker) officers during the programme directed the officers and field functionaries of line departments to work in close coordination for the development of villages.

They directed officers to organise awareness camps regarding self-employment schemes in the panchayats so that the maximum number of unemployed youth could benefit from these programmes.

They also urged the local youth to take advantage of self-employment schemes. The visiting officers chaired special Gram Sabhas, BAL Sabhas and Mahila Sabhas and administered the pledge to the participants to discourage the drug menace.

The main aim of the programme was to reduce the communication gap between the administration and the common masses.

During B2V5, the administration arrived at the doorsteps of the common people to understand their grievances and take steps to address them. This approach built a lot of trust among the common people and the administration and ties have strengthened. (ANI)

