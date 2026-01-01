New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): A fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district late Thursday, engulfing 4-5 houses in it, said officials.

Soon after receiving the information, the district administration rushed fire service teams to the spot and is in constant coordination with the Army and Police.

Two Naib Tehsildars have been deputed to the spot, and LPG cylinders have been safely removed from nearby houses to prevent further damage, the officials said.

Firefighting efforts are underway to control the blaze. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

