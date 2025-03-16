Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The first-ever Lavender Plantation Drive at the Heritage Badamwari Garden in Srinagar has begun, with plans to transform the area into a lavender-themed garden.

The initiative aims to enhance the beauty of the 'Badamwari' (Almond garden) while also promoting floriculture in the region.

Shakeel-Ul-Rehman, Director of Floriculture Kashmir, explained the scope of the project, saying, "This will be a theme garden based on Lavender. There was one area which was unattended in Badamwari (Almond garden) which spans 100 Kanals. We are also covering the area beyond the fencing which is fifty and sixty canals. About 12,000 plantations have been made here and our plan is to complete 30,000."

The project aims to cover a large area of the garden, transforming it into a visually stunning lavender garden. The plantation is part of an effort to boost tourism and local floriculture while preserving the natural heritage of Badamwari Garden.

With a target of 30,000 plants, this drive is expected to contribute to the beautification of the region and offer a new attraction for visitors, further promoting the floral diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, tourists visiting Srinagar woke up to a picturesque morning at Dal Lake on Sunday morning, as the chilly weather added to the enchanting beauty of Kashmir's iconic waterbody.

The lake, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, presented a mesmerising sight as shikaras (traditional wooden boats) glided over its serene waters.

Visitors, wrapped in warm clothes, enjoyed the crisp mountain air and mist hovering over the lake.

Many were seen sipping hot Kahwa, a traditional Kashmiri tea, while taking boat rides, making the most of the region's winter charm.

A tourist from Gujarat shared, "I am from Gujarat where the temperatures are very high, here I am enjoying the chilly weather. Sonmarg and Gulmarg are beautiful, I took the Shikara ride in the Dal Lake this morning and watched the sunset. We receive facilities of hot water and food in the boat, providing a great experience to spend the night."

"The cold mornings and the breathtaking surroundings make this an unforgettable experience," said another tourist from Delhi. (ANI)

