Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mumbai-based JSW Foundation for restoration and conservation of two famous Mughal gardens of Kashmir, said Javaid Ahmad Masoodi, the in-charge of Mughal Gardens in Kashmir on Wednesday.

"JSW will assist J-K government to restore two Mughal gardens in Srinagar- Shalimar and Nishat garden under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). It will work under the supervision of government-appointed consultants. We aim to restore these heritage sites to their original structure," said Masoodi.

"Any corporate company willing to assist us in restoration of our heritage sites is welcomed by us. We hope to finish the restoration of these two gardens within a year or two," he added.

The locals had mixed reactions on this step taken by the J&K government.

"It is a good initiative. We should also do our part to preserve these heritage sites," said Tanveer, a local.

"These gardens are the pride of Kashmir. But under the current political scene, I cannot say if the tie-up with a corporate company is the right decision. The restoration is only meaningful if they do not change it into a concrete structure and preserve its natural beauty," said Mohammad Amin, a local visiting the gardens.

Meanwhile, the tourists appreciated the step taken by the government. "This restoration will help us preserve our heritage for our future generations. It is a good decision and I am going to travel to Kashmir frequently now," said Gaurav, a tourist.

Nishat and Shalimar gardens, two of the eight Mughal gardens of Kashmir, are situated on the banks of Dal Lake and play a major role to attract lakhs of tourists in J-K. (ANI)

