Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government will order its own inquiries into the deaths of a truck driver in Army firing in Baramulla and an alleged terrorist in police custody in Kathua.

"I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened," Abdullah posted on X.

The chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir will never be free of terror without the cooperation of the local population.

"J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy," he said.

The chief minister said he has taken up the matter with the Centre.

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," he added.

According to the Army, a truck driver was killed in firing by soldiers in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said the soldiers opened fire as the driver did not stop even after repeated warnings.

In Kathua, a 26-year-old man, accused of being involved in militancy, allegedly committed suicide following alleged harassment by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

The death of Makhan, a 26-year-old resident of Batodi village, has prompted the police and administration to order separate probes into the incident.

A purported video has gone viral in which Makhan claims to be innocent and states that he has never had any connection with terrorists.

Makhan died on Wednesday night allegedly after consuming poison in the Billawar area of the district.

