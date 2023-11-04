Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 3 (ANI): District administration authorities in J-K's Anantnag, in collaboration with the Ayush department and district legal services, organized a medical health check-up camp and yoga training session for various prisoners lodged at the district jail in Anantnag, said officials on Friday.

Hamidullah Bhat, an official with the jail while speaking to ANI, said, "We organized a programme in the Anantnag district jail in which Anantnag Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag Chief Medical Officer (CMO), and other dignitaries were also present."

"Free medical camps and other related programmes were organized here for the inmates and free medical tests were also done for the inmates," said Hamidullah Bhat.

The visuals from the camp showed doctors of the health department checking the prisoners and providing them with free medicines.

The visuals also showed yoga training being given to prisoners by experts from the Ayush department, Anantnag.

District Ayush Officer, Ali Mohammad Reshi, also talked to ANI and said, "We had organized a health check-up programme for the inmates in the district jail of Anantnag as we (under the Ayush department) have always tried to reach the people in both rural and urban areas." (ANI)

