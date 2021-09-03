Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Health Department on Thursday launched a special Covid-19 vaccination drive for the teachers and staff of all the schools and colleges in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, Director of Health Services in Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad said that this special drive aims to vaccinate all the teachers, staff, students eligible for vaccination and their families.

"Almost 90 per cent of the staff in colleges and about 60-70 per cent of the staff in schools has been vaccinated. The leftover teachers and staff will be vaccinated through this drive," he stated.

Ahmad informed that the Health Department has launched this drive for all the districts of the Union Territory and it will be continued until all the staff members are vaccinated.

He also asserted that the Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and urged the people to get vaccinated voluntarily and follow the SOPs.

The special vaccination drive started from Government Higher Secondary School in Rajbagh.

Meanwhile, the teachers appreciated this special drive launched by the Health Department.

"It is a very good initiative. The students will only be safe if all the teachers and staff are vaccinated. I would also like to ask people not to hesitate in taking their vaccine," said a government school teacher who came to receive her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I am specially-abled. Being visually impaired, you have to touch things more often to feel them. So it is even more important for us to get vaccinated," she added. (ANI)

