Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) was killed during the encounter with security forces, police said on Saturday.

"EncounterUpdate: 1 terrorist of proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir zone police.

The encounter broke out in the Khandipora area in the wee hours of Friday-Saturday. (ANI)

