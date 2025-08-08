Udhampur, August 8: Indian Air Force airlifted 18 CRPF Jawans to Military Hospital Udhampur who were injured near Basantgarh in Jammu and Kashmir when their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rains. The IAF undertook multiple shuttles within 35 minutes after receiving a distress call. "An #IndianAirForce helicopter swiftly responded to a distress call, after 18 CRPF jawans were injured near Basantgarh (Udhampur), when their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rains," the IAF posted on X on Thursday.

"Launched within 35 mins of the request, the IAF crew undertook multiple shuttles, airlifting the injured personnel, including critical cases with attendants, to Military Hospital Udhampur. The prompt and sustained effort underscores the IAF's unwavering commitment to saving lives when every minute counts," the post added. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 3 CRPF Jawans Killed, 10 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Deep Gorge in Udhampur (Watch Video).

An #IndianAirForce helicopter swiftly responded to a distress call, after 18 CRPF jawans were injured near Basantgarh (Udhampur), when their bus skidded off the road amid heavy rains. Launched within 35 mins of the request, the IAF crew undertook multiple shuttles, airlifting… pic.twitter.com/xkxBzF6t3l — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 7, 2025

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday extended condolences to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died after a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel met with an accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha directed the senior officials to ensure the best treatment for the CRPF personnel injured in the accident.

Sharing an X post, Office of the Lt Governor wrote, "Saddened by the loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure the best possible care & assistance." Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: 2 Dead, 7 Injured After Tempo Traveller Collides With Tata Mobile in Rajouri; Investigation Underway (Watch Videos).

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of life, "The news of the martyrdom of CRPF jawans and several others being injured due to our army's vehicle falling into a deep ravine in Udhampur, Jammu-Kashmir is extremely distressing. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. The nation will always remain indebted to our brave jawans and their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans."

Earlier today, two CRPF personnel died, while 12 were injured after a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel met with an accident, Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Bhat said. He added that after receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation and shifted all injured persons to the nearby hospital for treatment.

As per sources, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge. Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke to Deputy Commissioner DC Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation. Sharing an X post, he wrote, "Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva-Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

MoS Jitendra Singh added that the locals voluntarily came forward to assist the rescue operations. "Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured," the X post read.

