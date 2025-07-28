Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu celebrated Navarambh'25, its formal orientation ceremony to welcome the incoming students of the Undergraduate (UG) Batch of 2025. The event marks the beginning of a transformative academic journey for students across multiple UG programmes at the institute.

The occasion was graced by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, who attended as the Chief Guest, and was welcomed by Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu, along with the Registrar and faculty members. Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), joined as the Guest of Honour.

The programme began with the playing of the National Anthem, followed by a traditional lamp lighting ceremony and a welcome address by Dr Garima Singh.

Prof Abhay Sharma introduced the academic vision of IIT Jammu and explained the context of Navarambh as a foundation for intellectual and personal growth.

Dr Sartaj Ul Hasan gave an overview of student activities on campus, and two students--Aditya and Kanishka--shared their personal experiences at IIT Jammu, offering valuable insights to the new batch. Prof Manoj Singh Gaur addressed the gathering on the institute's growth, vision, and future roadmap.

In his keynote address, Manoj Sinha praised IIT Jammu's academic progress and infrastructure, encouraging students to embrace innovation and make meaningful contributions to society.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Amitash Ojha, the National Anthem, and a student interaction session with the dignitaries.

Navarambh'25 serves as a vibrant platform for welcoming the UG Batch of 2025 and setting the tone for academic excellence, curiosity, and community at IIT Jammu. (ANI)

