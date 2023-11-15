Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): After a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, killing at least 38 people, the Indian Army, in collaboration with civil administration, conducted a swift rescue operation.

In a display of promptness and coordination, the Indian Army, in collaboration with civil administration, conducted a swift rescue operation in response to a grievous accident on National Highway 244 at Assar, near Wani Mod, approximately 4 km from COB ASSAR towards Batote.

The incident involved a civil bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, which tragically fell approximately 250 feet from the road. The time of the incident was reported to be around 12:30 hours.

The unfortunate incident resulted in a total of 38 casualties, with 32 passengers declared dead initially.

Additionally, 20 individuals sustained injuries, and immediate medical assistance is being provided.

"The Indian Army's quick response included the activation of a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and medical personnel from COB Assar (1-1-28) at 1230 hrs. Army medical teams swiftly reached the accident site, evacuating the injured to Government Hospital Doda," army officials said in a statement.

It further said that present efforts are focused on evacuating the injured individuals and shifting the bodies of the deceased passengers for further medical formalities. Bodies are being sent to Assar Primary Health Centre and Doda Civil Hospital.

A total of 58 individuals were on board the ill-fated bus at the time of the incident.

The Indian Army also expressed its deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragic accident.

"The collaborative efforts with the civil administration underline the commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of citizens in times of crisis," it added. (ANI)

