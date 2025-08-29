Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 29 (ANI): The Indian Army has begun constructing a Bailey bridge on the River Tawi in Jammu after a portion of the fourth bridge was washed away following heavy rainfall and river swelling earlier this week, said an official.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farooq Qaiser said the incident occurred on Tuesday, when part of the bridge collapsed due to rising water levels in the river.

"A portion of the bridge (fourth bridge on the Tawi river in Jammu) collapsed on 26th August. One-way traffic is open between Satwari Chowk and Asia Crossing. Many people are on the job here," he said.

Meanwhile, in the pilgrimage town of Katra, heavy rainfall has led to misty conditions, with the Trikuta Hills--home to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine--covered in a blanket of clouds.

Earlier today, Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju met flood-affected families in lower Maitra, Ward 6, and announced financial assistance for the construction of a protection wall to safeguard their homes.

Speaking to reporters, MLA Raju said, "The rainfall has damaged the houses in lower Maitra. We will not be able to fully compensate them. We reached here yesterday. I will deposit Rs. 5,00,000 in MNREGA and contribute Rs. 5,00,000 from my side towards the construction of a protection wall."

"We will advise the administration to take the advisory seriously...Administration needs to be cautious. The government and administration will support them. We are committed to our people," he added.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) commenced road clearance operations in the Pir Panjal mountain range following rainfall and flash floods that caused landslides and blocked connectivity in Rajouri district. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alerts for several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warnings for the region. A yellow alert has been sounded for Friday in Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts, predicting thunderstorms and lightning. An orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Poonch, Kishtwar, Jammu, Ramban, and Udhampur, indicating the possibility of heavier rainfall. (ANI)

