Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Indian Army's 323 Brigade, Punjab Regiment, on Tuesday organised a defence porter recruitment rally in Mendhar town of the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir, drawing a significant number of young candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to provide employment opportunities for local youth through porter positions within the army.

Speaking to ANI, Jasmeet Singh, a resident of the area, expressed his gratitude, stating, "I would like to thank the Indian Army for conducting this porter recruitment rally... I also request the Indian Army to conduct more recruitment programs so that more employable youths here will also get opportunities..."

Another local, Mohammad Ishtehar, said, "I am very thankful to the Indian Army for organising this recruitment rally in Mendhar. We were unemployed... Young people do not have any work despite being educated. So, this porter recruitment is the only option for us... I appeal to the government to provide employment to our unemployed youth..."

Earlier on August 3, the Bimber Gali Brigade of the Indian Army's Mandher Battalion organised a Defence Porters recruitment rally to provide employment opportunities for unemployed youth in Poonch.

Numerous young individuals from various parts of the district participated in the drive.

Local youth Mohammad Jameel had said, "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for organising this defence porter recruitment drive. Every year, our unemployed youth secure a six-month job through this initiative... We live near the border, close to the LOC. Earlier, when shelling occurred, our houses and we suffered a lot, but we still live bravely on this border. We still want to support and work with our soldiers."

Another local, Mohammad Naseer Khan, added, "I am very thankful to the Indian Army, and I want to request that there should be jobs in our area. Every poor person should get employment, and all recruitment should be conducted in peace and tranquillity." (ANI)

