Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Indian Army troops fired after noticing suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, around 7 PM.

According to the Indian Army official, operations are continuing in the area.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

"In the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army troops witnessed some suspicious movement along the Line of Control and fired towards it in the evening, around 7 PM. Operations are continuing in the area. More details awaited," as per a statement from Indian Army officials.

Further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar: Cash and Drugs Valued at Over INR 246 Crore Seized in State Ahead of Assembly Elections.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)