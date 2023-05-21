Baramullah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday organised a 'Know Your Army' event at forward areas of Boniyar Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district under the aegis of Dagger Division.

As per an army press note, the event encompassed a display of sophisticated equipment ranging from specialised latest state-of-the-art weapons, day and night surveillance devices, and specialised drones.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Florida Keys, Bites Fisherman Who Had Reeled It In, Sending Man to Hospital.

The event also focused on imparting motivated youth avenues available for joining the Armed Forces, it said.

The event was organised to motivate the students to join the Indian Army, it added. (ANI)

Also Read | Bihar: Undertrial Prisoner Ties Knot With Girlfriend Inside Sitamarhi District Court Premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)