Banihal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday rescued 81 personnnel including 74 students from Udaipur who were stranded in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir due to landslide, stone shooting and heavy snowfall, Officials said.

"Troops of #IndianArmy at Banihal rescued 81 personnel including 74 students of Law College, Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur from the road blockade due to landslide, stone shooting & heavy snowfall," Public Relations Officer Nagpur, Ministry of Defence posted on X.

One of the rescued person said in video posted by the PRO, "We faced a food shortage when we were staying in Qazigund as there were lot of people there. When we requested the Indian Army for help, they not only provided us with food but blankets to keep us warm and sleeping bags".

"When the road opened up, they escorted us further," the person added. (ANI)

