Jammu and Kashmir [India], March 8 (ANI): In a bid to sync with the industrial ecosystem of India, Jammu & Kashmir Industries and Commerce Department has initiated the process of amending and upgrading its J-K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30, J-K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021 and introduction of J-K Logistics policy, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision by the department is believed to be another step to onboard its stakeholders.

"In an effort to sync with the Industrial ecosystem of India, the Department of Industries and Commerce, J-K, felt the necessity to step up its efforts to come at par with the vibrant and dynamic industrialisation at the national level. It has initiated this process of amending and upgrading its J-K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 and J-K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy 2021 and introduction of J-K Logistics policy," Industries & Commerce Department said in a press statement.

"The policies have been put in the public domain to invite feedback from the business community, industrialists, investors, trade bodies and other relevant stakeholders," the statement added.

These are available on www.jkindustriescommerce.nic.in for a period of 21 days i.e., March 28.

"The comments and suggestions can be sent on the mail principalsecretaryindustryjk@gmail.com," the statement added. (ANI)

