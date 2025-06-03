Srinagar (J-K) [India] June 3 (ANI): The Kheer Bhawani Mela is an annual religious festival of great significance for the Kashmiri Pandit community. It is held at the Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulla Mulla village of Ganderbal. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi, an incarnation of Goddess Durga, and is revered by Kashmiri Hindus as one of the holiest sites in the region.

The Kheer Bhawani Mela has been a spiritual cornerstone for the Kashmiri Pandit community for centuries. Pilgrims from across India converge at the sacred site to offer prayers, seek blessings, and participate in rituals that reinforce their cultural and spiritual identity. The Kheer Bhawani Mela is a symbol of resilience, especially for the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community. Despite the upheaval and migration due to the conflict in the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, many families have continued to uphold the tradition of visiting the temple annually.

The mela also reflects communal harmony, as local Muslim residents often assist in the preparations, showcasing the spirit of brotherhood and shared heritage in the valley.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Jagdish Bharadwaj Pandit, a priest at the temple, said, "We are celebrating our Mata's birthday with great pomp, just like every year, and people from all over the world have come with great enthusiasm. Devotees have received a warm welcome, and the local people are feeling delighted. Whether it's Jestha Mata, Vaishno Devi, or Banglamukhi Mata, and all the Sufi saints who were here, they are the reason we are living here. They are protecting us."

"People have congratulated us since this morning, and the government has extended its greetings, especially the local government, LG Saheb, and our Maharaja. Those in charge have made excellent arrangements for the people, and Muslim brothers are also participating. It's wonderful that we pray in front of Mata, wishing for India's prosperity and progress, particularly in Kashmir. This temple is a symbol of unity, sending a message to the world through Hindu-Muslim harmony. Kashmiri Pandits have come, and some special ones are staying, making it a joyous occasion", Pandit said.

Ashok Kumar, a local from Srinagar, told ANI, "Every year, arrangements were made here, but this time I noticed some remarkable arrangements. Inside, there are excellent camps built for sitting and sleeping separately. Earlier, there were no tents inside the building, but now five to six types of tents have been set up, ensuring a comfortable stay with no shortages."

"This celebration, known as Jyeshtha Ashtami, has been observed for thousands of years. According to legend, Lord Hanuman brought Mother Queen from Sri Lanka during the Ramayana era, and she's been revered here ever since. On this day, people have great faith in Mother Queen, and it's a celebration of unity among Hindus and Muslims." Kumar stated.

Another local resident, Ratanlal Bali, told ANI, "This is our Kuldevi. This year, things are slightly different due to the incident (Pahalgam terror attack), but otherwise, the Muslims here consider it more than us, and the brotherhood is excellent. The festivities will continue for three days, with a large crowd expected today. However, with Mata's support and protection, there is no fear."

Earlier, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Kirwani informed that all necessary arrangements have been made for the devotees travelling from Jammu to the revered Kheer Bhawani Temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, in the Kashmir valley.

"All required arrangements are in place, including transport facilities for people displaced from Jammu. District Administration has made living arrangements, health facilities, food, and a 10-bedded hospital for the passengers going to Ganderbal." Commissioner Kirwani told ANI.

Facilities include transport, accommodation, food, health services, and a 10-bed hospital, with a stopover in Ramban equipped with food and toilet facilities. Over 60 buses have been arranged, and robust security measures, including paramilitary forces, are in place for the devotees' safety en route and at the destination.

"The passengers will halt in Ramban. Food and toilet facilities have been placed there, too... We have arranged for more than 60 buses to go to Kheer Bhawani... Appropriate security arrangements have been ensured for the devotees en route and at their destination. Para-military forces are in place too," Commissioner Kirwani informed.

Yesterday, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar and IGP Bhim Singh flagged off over 60 buses transporting devotees to the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani annual Mela at the famous Ragnya Devi temple near Srinagar.'Kheer'- a milk and rice pudding that is offered to propitiate the goddess. Kheer Bhawani is sometimes translated as 'Milk Goddess'. The worship of Kheer Bhawani is universal among the Hindus of Kashmir; most of them worship her as their protective patron deity, Kuladevi. (ANI)

